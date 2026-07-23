Shania Twain Performs DIRTY ROSIE on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

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Shania Twain appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to perform her song DIRTY ROSIE before the show's studio audience. The performance marks one of the track's prominent late-night television outings, giving the song a live platform on one of broadcast television's most-watched late-night programs.

Twain is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, known for a catalog that spans country and pop and includes landmark albums that defined the genre crossover sound of the 1990s and early 2000s. DIRTY ROSIE represents part of her continued recording activity, bringing new material to audiences alongside her established body of work.

The TONIGHT SHOW performance gives DIRTY ROSIE additional visibility as Twain continues to introduce the song to wider audiences. Late-night television appearances have long served as a key promotional vehicle for new music, and the Fallon stage provided a high-profile setting for the track.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON has featured a range of musical guests in recent weeks, including Gracie Abrams, who performed MINIBAR for the studio audience in a similarly formatted performance clip posted to the program's YouTube channel.

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