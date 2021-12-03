Golden Globes to Announce Nominations on December 13

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will reveal the nominees for the 79th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. PT from the Beverly Hilton. Additional information regarding format is forthcoming.

Over the last eight months, the HFPA has completely overhauled its bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom addressing ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more. Recently, the HFPA admitted its largest and most diverse class to date of 21 new members, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters. The best in film and television will be recognized on Sunday, January 9, 2021.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was founded in 1943 - then known as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association - by a group of entertainment journalists based in Los Angeles. During World War II, the non-profit organization established a cultural bridge between Tinseltown and millions around the world seeking an escape and inspiration through entertainment.

The HFPA continues to do so TODAY with a membership representing more than 55 countries. Since 1944, the group has hosted the annual Golden Globe® Awards - the premier ceremony which honors achievements in both television and film. The licensing fees from the Golden Globe® Awards has enabled the organization to donate more than $50 million to more than 70 entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts over the last 27 years.