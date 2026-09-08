Gary Oldman Says a New James Bond Has Been Chosen

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Gary Oldman revealed in an interview with Canada's Morning Show that he believes a decision has already been made on who will play the next James Bond, and that his Slow Horses co-star Jack Lowden is among those on the short list for 007.

Oldman made the comments while discussing his working relationship with Lowden, the Scottish actor who stars alongside him in the Apple TV+ series Slow Horses. According to Oldman, Lowden is one of the names under serious consideration to take over the iconic spy role.

Oldman did not offer further detail on how he came by the information or when an official announcement might be expected, but his remarks add fresh speculation to the long-running conversation about who will next play Bond.

The exchange took place as part of a broader conversation on the show, with Oldman speaking candidly about Lowden and their dynamic on Slow Horses before the topic turned to Bond speculation.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...