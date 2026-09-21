Garth Brooks' Radio Venture with TuneIn Concludes
The Garth Channel and Tailgate Radio will sign off as TuneIn transitions under new ownership.
Garth Brooks and TuneIn announced the conclusion of their three-year radio venture that provided live, free radio stations including The BIG 615, Tailgate Radio, and The Garth Channel to country music listeners worldwide.
The conclusion of the Sevens Network / TuneIn venture comes on the heels of TuneIn's recent acquisition by the Stingray Group Inc.
'The Stingray family has been fantastic in the transition along with TuneIn's people,' Brooks said. 'We couldn't be happier with the three years we have spent with them and wish them well on their future endeavors and hope we cross paths in the future.'
As a result of the transition, The Garth Channel and Tailgate Radio will sign off the air on Tuesday, September 22nd. The BIG 615 will continue broadcasting through the end of 2026 under the TuneIn platform, though it will no longer feature an affiliation with Garth Brooks or The Sevens Network.
More information regarding Garth Brooks' multimedia and radio broadcast initiatives will be announced within the coming months.
About Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks is synonymous with groundbreaking, history-making, and barrier-shattering. Throughout his career, he has constantly challenged preconceptions and limitations while bringing his music to a worldwide audience.
He is the biggest selling artist in U.S. history as the first and only artist to pass 200M albums sold. Brooks is also the first and only artist to receive ten RIAA Diamond Awards for ten albums certified at over 10 million. According to the RIAA, Double Live is the biggest-selling live album and the top-selling country album in the U.S. Double Live, No Fences, Ropin' the Wind, and Triple Live are four of the top five best-selling country albums of all time. Brooks has 20 Billboard #1 singles to his credit and was the first artist to garner top-5 singles at country radio in five consecutive decades--the '80s, '90s, '00s, '10s, and '20s.
On the concert stage, everywhere from dive bars and county fairs to arenas, stadiums, and Vegas theaters, Brooks has shattered attendance records since his first tour. On August 7, 1997, Brooks drew the largest crowd ever to attend a concert in New York's Central Park with an audience of 850,000 - 1.2M fans.
Brooks has been awarded virtually every accolade an entertainer can receive, including the Kennedy Center Honors and the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. He is the only seven-time recipient of the CMA Entertainer of the Year award. He was named ACM Artist of the Decade for the 1990s and Pollstar's Country Touring Artist of the Decade in 2021. He is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame, the Pollstar LIVE Hall of Fame, and the Grand Ole Opry. He has received 2 GRAMMY Awards, 17 American Music Awards, and 12 People's Choice Awards.
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