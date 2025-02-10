Garrett Millerick's JUST TRYING TO HELP Special Sets Streaming Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Critically acclaimed comedian Garrett Millerick’s 2022 smash hit show, Just Trying to Help, is making its debut as a streamable comedy special on the 800 Pound Gorilla platform.

Following a celebrated run at the Edinburgh Fringe and sell-out performances at the Soho Theatre, Millerick’s intensely funny take on modern life is more relevant now – three years after it debuted - than ever before. The special will debut on the 800 Pound Gorilla website on 14th February for a two-week pay-what-you-want window. It will then be available on their wider network from the 28th February 2025.

Just Trying to Help earned rave reviews during its original run, with audiences and critics alike praising Millerick’s no-holds-barred humour and razor-sharp insights. Now, the show’s themes resonate even more deeply in today’s world, offering a cathartic appeal for calm amidst the chaos.

Coming from an Irish immigrant family and growing up in the 1980s, religion was a very important part of life. Garrett was baptised, confirmed, served as an altar boy and spent some time as a eucharistic minister. His mother had suspected that his commanding gift of oratory, evident from a young age, might lead him to the pulpit. But sometime around his late teens, realising that there was probably more to life than blindly following endless petty rules prescribed by hypocrites, he gave it all up and walked away into an adult life as a Godless heathen.

Now with all the division in the world, Garrett has found himself missing the warm fuzzy embrace of certainty offered by religion. The last few years have offered him a re-baptism of sorts, the comfort in following the rules, the joy of condemning those who didn’t, the inner peace of knowing your place and surrendering to a higher power.

But he needs a new team, a new religion for a new age. The world seems to be full of people with the answers, and their certainty is pretty alluring. And we don’t have to settle for boring old dogmas like Catholicism. The modern zealot is spoilt for choice, from Greta to Elon Musk, Q-Anon to Caitlin Moran... it’s time to fire up Twitter X, pick a prophet and engage in the new reformation.

This special marks the hilarious conclusion of Millerick’s Fatherhood Trilogy, following the critically acclaimed Sunflower (2018) and Smile (2019). From tackling the absurdities of adulthood to grappling with the responsibilities of raising a child in a chaotic world, Just Trying to Help combines heartfelt storytelling with punchy, laugh-out-loud moment after moment.

Photo credit: Edward Moore

