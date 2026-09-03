BAND OF BROTHERS: LEGACY Documentary to Premiere on HBO Max

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HBO Max will pay tribute to the 25th anniversary of the Emmy Award-winning HBO Original limited series BAND OF BROTHERS with a special celebration honoring the legacy of one of television's most acclaimed and influential productions, beginning September 9. Coinciding with the series' quarter-century milestone, the commemoration will feature the premiere of the new documentary BAND OF BROTHERS: LEGACY, offering fans an intimate look at the series' production and enduring impact.

LEGACY serves as a tribute to the groundbreaking series that helped preserve the story of Easy Company and deepened public appreciation for the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation. The documentary features new interviews with BAND OF BROTHERS cast members including Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, Michael Cudlitz, Capt. Dale Dye, USMC (Ret.), David Schwimmer, and more. Through personal reflections and behind-the-scenes stories, participants revisit the experience of making the series and explore its lasting cultural resonance. BAND OF BROTHERS: LEGACY also includes never-before-seen archival footage and photographs of Easy Company and World War II.

The documentary from Playtone is directed by former Green Beret Chase Millsap, executive produced by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, produced by Kirk Saduski, Richard Arlook, and Sean Mullin, with Spencer Millsap as director of photography and editor.

To honor the beloved series, HBO Max will showcase new extra content in-app, inviting audiences to revisit the limited series and celebrate the real-life heroes who inspired it. Beginning September 9, subscribers can watch exclusive video diaries from cast members Ron Livingston and Richard Speight on the BAND OF BROTHERS series page on HBO Max. The same day, the streamer will also debut 'In the Company of Heroes,' a themed in-app curation spotlighting documentaries and titles inspired by true stories.

HBO Original limited series BAND OF BROTHERS is available to stream now on HBO Max. BAND OF BROTHERS: LEGACY premieres September 9th on HBO and HBO Max.

Photo Credit: HBO Max



Photo Credit: HBO Max

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