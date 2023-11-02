GUILTY MINDS Co-Director Jayant Digambar Somalkar's Toronto Winner Debut Marathi Feature STHAL (A MATCH) Wins Hearts Of Indian Audiences At The Jio MAMI

The premiere of Jayant Digambar Somalkar's award-winning debut Marathi feature film ‘Sthal (A Match)', which had its Asia Premiere in the South Asia Competition Section, received an exhilarating response at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

The premiere was attended by the entire primary cast, most of whom were visiting Mumbai for the first time. A lot of the film's crew was also present. Guilty Minds actors' Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra were also present at the screening along with filmmakers Chhatrapal Ninawe (Ghaat), Ajitpal Singh (Fire In The Mountains) and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

The screening was followed by an insightful Q and A with the film team which was moderated by filmmaker Bikas Mishra. Filmmaker Jayant candidly spoke about the process of shooting the film in his native village and working with a local cast of non-actors.

The World Premiere of the film was at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival where it won the NETPAC award for the best film from the Asia-Pacific region.

Sthal (A Match) explores the tradition of arranged marriages in rural India, where the RELENTLESS PURSUIT of a girl's marriage overshadows the very sustenance of life. It is narrated from the perspective of a young girl, Savita, highlighting patriarchy, colorism and social evil deeply rooted in society.

The film shot in Jayant's native village, Dongargaon in the Chandrapur District of Maharashtra, features an ensemble cast of first-time actors from THE VILLAGE starring Nandini Chikte as the protagonist Savita along with Taranath Khiratkar, Sangita Sonekar, Suyog Dhawas, Sandip Somalkar, Sandip Parkhi, Swati Ulmale, Gauri Badki & Mansi Pawar.

The film is produced by Dhun, a production company co-founded by Karan Grover, Shefali Bhushan, Jayant Digambar Somalkar & Riga Malhotra.

Jayant Digambar Somalkar wrote & directed an award-winning short Iyatta: Class (2016) and also co-wrote and co-directed the Amazon Prime Original Series Guilty Minds (2022).

Excited about the Asia Premiere, Director Jayant Digambar Somalkar says, “We have received an amazing audience response at MAMI, even better than we did at TIFF. MAMI for me is my home ground and a film institute for me apart from being my favorite film festival. I have never been to a film school. Whatever I have learnt about filmmaking is by watching films at MAMI. so I am really happy and thrilled with all these responses”

Producer Shefali Bhushan says, “The response has been very very good. This is the film's third screening, the first one at MAMI and it has been a houseful show just like both the screenings at TIFF. The audience has also been fabulous. This screening had an even better response than the first two screenings since there were many who understand Marathi. They are getting every little nuance of every word. It's been a stupendous response so far.”

Producer Karan Grover says, “Really delighted to see the response, It is really unbelievable. An effort that is totally independent and so unadulterated, and it has resulted in getting a response that is so phenomenal.”