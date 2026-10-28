Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
GO FACT YOURSELF Live at JCC Manhattan with Gina Gershon
The NPR pop culture trivia show will record a live episode at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan's Lambert Center for Arts + Ideas.
The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan's Lambert Center for Arts + Ideas will host a live recording of the NPR pop culture trivia show Go Fact Yourself, featuring actor and author Gina Gershon and comedian, actor, and writer Michael Ian Black.
Go Fact Yourself is the popular pop culture trivia show from LAist and the Maximum Fun Podcast Network. Hosted by J. Keith Van Straaten (Ask Me Another) and Helen Hong (Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me), the show challenges celebrity guests to answer questions about their self-proclaimed areas of expertise. Just when they think they have the answers, a surprise expert joins the conversation to put their knowledge to the test. The result is an unpredictable mix of comedy, conversation, and surprising discoveries, recorded in front of a live audience.
Gina Gershon, whose career spans more than four decades across film, television, music, and theater, is known for her roles in Bound, Showgirls, Face/Off, and The Insider. A three-time Carnegie Hall performer and the author of multiple books, she recently published Alphapussy: How I Survived the Valley and Learned to Love My Boobs. A New York City resident, Gershon brings a wealth of experience and stories from a career spanning entertainment's many worlds.
Michael Ian Black is an actor, comedian, and writer who first rose to prominence with the influential sketch comedy troupe The State. His television credits include Stella, Ed, Another Period, and CNN's Have I Got News For You. He is also the author of numerous books for adults and children, including his most recent book, A Better Man: A (Mostly Serious) Letter to My Son. His work spans television, film, stand-up comedy, literature, and podcasting.
Go Fact Yourself is produced by LAist, Southern California's largest NPR station, and the Maximum Fun Podcast Network, known for programs including Bullseye. The show celebrates curiosity, deep-cut knowledge, and the unexpected connections between pop culture and the people who know it best.
The live recording is produced in collaboration with Maximum Fun and LAist and hosted at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan's Lambert Center for Arts + Ideas, which presents conversations, performances, and cultural programming featuring distinctive voices across entertainment, literature, and the arts.
EVENT DETAILS
Event: Go Fact Yourself- Live!
Guests: Gina Gershon and Michael Ian Black
Hosts: J. Keith Van Straaten and Helen Hong
Date: 11/06/2026
Time: 7PM- 8PM
Location: JCC Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY
Tickets: Here
About Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan's Lambert Center for Arts + Ideas
The Lambert Center for Arts + Ideas at JCC Manhattan presents programs that bring people together through culture, creativity, and conversation, featuring artists, authors, performers, and thought leaders across a wide range of disciplines.
About Go Fact Yourself
Go Fact Yourself is a pop culture trivia show from LAist and the Maximum Fun Podcast Network. Hosted by J. Keith Van Straaten and Helen Hong, the show quizzes celebrity guests on their areas of expertise and introduces surprise experts who help reveal just how much they really know. Recorded in front of a live audience, the show combines comedy, celebrity stories, and unexpected facts.
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