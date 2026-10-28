GO FACT YOURSELF Live at JCC Manhattan with Gina Gershon

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan's Lambert Center for Arts + Ideas will host a live recording of the NPR pop culture trivia show Go Fact Yourself, featuring actor and author Gina Gershon and comedian, actor, and writer Michael Ian Black.

Go Fact Yourself is the popular pop culture trivia show from LAist and the Maximum Fun Podcast Network. Hosted by J. Keith Van Straaten (Ask Me Another) and Helen Hong (Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me), the show challenges celebrity guests to answer questions about their self-proclaimed areas of expertise. Just when they think they have the answers, a surprise expert joins the conversation to put their knowledge to the test. The result is an unpredictable mix of comedy, conversation, and surprising discoveries, recorded in front of a live audience.

Gina Gershon, whose career spans more than four decades across film, television, music, and theater, is known for her roles in Bound, Showgirls, Face/Off, and The Insider. A three-time Carnegie Hall performer and the author of multiple books, she recently published Alphapussy: How I Survived the Valley and Learned to Love My Boobs. A New York City resident, Gershon brings a wealth of experience and stories from a career spanning entertainment's many worlds.

Michael Ian Black is an actor, comedian, and writer who first rose to prominence with the influential sketch comedy troupe The State. His television credits include Stella, Ed, Another Period, and CNN's Have I Got News For You. He is also the author of numerous books for adults and children, including his most recent book, A Better Man: A (Mostly Serious) Letter to My Son. His work spans television, film, stand-up comedy, literature, and podcasting.

Go Fact Yourself is produced by LAist, Southern California's largest NPR station, and the Maximum Fun Podcast Network, known for programs including Bullseye. The show celebrates curiosity, deep-cut knowledge, and the unexpected connections between pop culture and the people who know it best.

The live recording is produced in collaboration with Maximum Fun and LAist and hosted at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan's Lambert Center for Arts + Ideas, which presents conversations, performances, and cultural programming featuring distinctive voices across entertainment, literature, and the arts.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: Go Fact Yourself- Live!

Guests: Gina Gershon and Michael Ian Black

Hosts: J. Keith Van Straaten and Helen Hong

Date: 11/06/2026

Time: 7PM- 8PM

Location: JCC Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY

Tickets: Here

About Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan's Lambert Center for Arts + Ideas

The Lambert Center for Arts + Ideas at JCC Manhattan presents programs that bring people together through culture, creativity, and conversation, featuring artists, authors, performers, and thought leaders across a wide range of disciplines.

About Go Fact Yourself

Go Fact Yourself is a pop culture trivia show from LAist and the Maximum Fun Podcast Network. Hosted by J. Keith Van Straaten and Helen Hong, the show quizzes celebrity guests on their areas of expertise and introduces surprise experts who help reveal just how much they really know. Recorded in front of a live audience, the show combines comedy, celebrity stories, and unexpected facts.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 13 Hrs 36 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone