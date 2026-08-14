GMA Previews D23 2026: Sneak Peeks, Immersive Experiences And Star-Studded Events

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GOOD MORNING AMERICA offered viewers a preview of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, walking through what attendees can expect from the gathering. The segment highlighted a mix of film and TV sneak peeks, immersive experiences, and special exhibits designed to give fans an early look at upcoming Disney projects.

The GMA preview framed D23 as a large-scale event built around access, from behind-the-scenes footage of unreleased projects to hands-on exhibits that let attendees engage directly with Disney properties. The segment also pointed to star-studded events as part of the draw, suggesting appearances from talent tied to Disney's film and television slate.

According to the preview, the event will combine entertainment reveals with fan-facing experiences rather than functioning purely as a press showcase, giving general audiences a chance to see exhibits alongside industry announcements.

The full segment, along with additional reporting, is available through ABC News, with GMA noting that further details on the event can be found in its accompanying coverage.

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