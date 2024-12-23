GLADIATOR II Releasing on Digital Tomorrow; Blu-ray Release Coming in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Director Ridley Scott’s action-packed epic GLADIATOR II continues to thrill audiences worldwide, having already earned over $416 million at the global box office. Fans can relive the astonishing spectacle at home and a wealth of behind-the-scenes bonus content when it arrives to purchase on Digital on December 24, 2024, from Paramount Home Entertainment.

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II is an epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the revered hero Maximus's death at his uncle's hands, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Fans who purchase the film on Digital* or 4K Ultra HD will have access to over 100 minutes of fascinating behind-the-scenes footage and interviews. Discover the epic journey of the highly anticipated film as the cast and filmmakers share their personal experiences. Explore some of the exotic filming locations, including Malta and Morocco, and see the extraordinary sets that brought the Roman Empire back to life. Plus, enter THE ARENA to find out how carefully choreographed combat and visual effects combined to deliver mind-blowing battles on a truly epic scale.

GLADIATOR II will also be available on Digital as part of a two-movie collection with the original GLADIATOR and will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, in a 4K Ultra HD SteelBook®, and on DVD March 4, 2025.

Bonus Content

A Dream That Was Rome: Origins—Director Ridley Scott and producers delve into the history behind Gladiator II and how the story developed over many years before coming to the screen.

What We Do In Life Echoes In Eternity: The Cast—Take an inside look into Ridley Scott's casting process.

In The Arena: Filmmakers—Go behind the scenes as the cast and crew journey to Malta, Morocco, and the UK for the epic production.

To Those About To Die, We Salute You: Combat—Discover how Ridley Scott and his team combined choreographed combat with cutting-edge visual effects to take the action to a whole new level.

Building An Empire: Post-Production—Join the filmmakers for insights into the fascinating process of crafting the finished movie, which includes a scoring session led by composer Harry Gregson-Williams.

The Making Of Gladiator II—Explore how Ridley Scott, the cast, and crew worked to bring Gladiator II to life.

Deleted Scenes

