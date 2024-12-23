GLADIATOR II Releasing on Digital Tomorrow; Blu-ray Release Coming in March

Those who purchase the film on Digital or 4K Ultra HD will have access to over 100 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews.
Director Ridley Scott’s action-packed epic GLADIATOR II continues to thrill audiences worldwide, having already earned over $416 million at the global box office. Fans can relive the astonishing spectacle at home and a wealth of behind-the-scenes bonus content when it arrives to purchase on Digital on December 24, 2024, from Paramount Home Entertainment.
From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II is an epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the revered hero Maximus's death at his uncle's hands, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.
Fans who purchase the film on Digital* or 4K Ultra HD will have access to over 100 minutes of fascinating behind-the-scenes footage and interviews. Discover the epic journey of the highly anticipated film as the cast and filmmakers share their personal experiences. Explore some of the exotic filming locations, including Malta and Morocco, and see the extraordinary sets that brought the Roman Empire back to life. Plus, enter THE ARENA to find out how carefully choreographed combat and visual effects combined to deliver mind-blowing battles on a truly epic scale.
GLADIATOR II will also be available on Digital as part of a two-movie collection with the original GLADIATOR and will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, in a 4K Ultra HD SteelBook®, and on DVD March 4, 2025.
