GAME OF THRONES Season 8 Soundtrack Now Available

WaterTower Music has released Game of Thrones (Music from the HBO Series) Season 8 - the soundtrack from the final season of the award-winning HBO series. The album features music by Emmy® Award-winning and Grammy® Award-nominated composer Ramin Djawadi (Westworld, Iron Man, Jack Ryan, Pacific Rim), and is available for sale digitally and for streaming today, with a Double CD scheduled for release scheduled for July 19 and a vinyl release later this year.

Among the album's 32 tracks, fans will find Djawadi's 9-minute opus "The Night King", as well as an instrumental version of the emotional ballad "Jenny of Oldstones". "The Night King" theme debuted during a pivotal moment in the epic battle episode "The Long Night".

"The Night King" went viral immediately after premiering on the show and dominated a top two spot on Billboard's Top TV Songs chart for the month of April 2019with 2.2 million streams. Within days, "The Night King" reached the top 4 most downloaded songs on iTunes and the top 18 most watched videos on Youtube and dropped the jaws of audiences and critics alike. Nerdist described the song as "a series highlight...Djawadi's finest on the show", while Indiewire proclaimed that Djawadi "really outdid himself here with the soaring, searching score that gave the episode its own unique flavor while also selling its most emotional beats."

The album also features a new arrangement of "The Rains of Castamere" from Ramin and Serj Tankian. Tankian, best known as the lead vocalist of System of a Down, is an accomplished poet, songwriter, visual artist, activist, and composer. In 2017, Serj did a guest appearance at the GAME OF THRONES Live Concert Experience performing this arrangement.

"The music for season eight concludes the story arc of Game of Thrones," explained Djawadi. "Though it's tough to say goodbye to the series, I hope this soundtrack transports THE LISTENER back to the world of Westeros. It's been such an honor to be a part of this incredible show for the past eight years."





