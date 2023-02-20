Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
French-Cuban Sisters Ibeyi Announce Opening Acts on Their North American Live Return

Their North American headline tour dates will begin in Los Angeles on March 10th.

Feb. 20, 2023  

French-Cuban twin sisters Ibeyi will start their highly-anticipated North American headline tour dates in Los Angeles on March 10th.

Following their third album Spell 31 released last May and the unfortunate postponement of their American tour, Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz will finally bring their powerful new show, including a full live band, to fourteen major American cities. Ojerime and Annahstasia are joining Ibeyi on select dates. See all live tour dates on their website here.

Ibeyi's latest release Spell 31 included songs "Lavender & Red Roses" featuring Jorja Smith, the beautiful "Sister 2 Sister", and the phenomenal "Made of Gold," which features Gambian-British rapper Pa Salieu. "Ibeyi's Spell 31 is Ibeyi's boldest offering yet, an antidote to apathy in a divided world," explains activist and storyteller Janaya Future Khan in an essay on Spell 31.

After tackling subjects like womanhood, racism, and activism on their 2017 release Ash and familial history, death and origins on their 2015 self-titled release, on Spell 31 the twins set out to remobilize the power of their birth given destiny as Ibeyi, which has led them on a path to restoration in pursuit of true harmony, healing and magic.

Featuring 10 new songs, written by Ibeyi, who worked again with their long-time producer Richard Russell (Ash, Ibeyi), over the course of 2021 in London, Spell 31 features appearances from Jorja Smith, Pa Salieu, BERWYN, Ibeyi's father, and mother and a reimagining of Black Flag's "Rise Above."

Ibeyi Spell 31 North American tour

Support Ojerime *
Support Annahstasia #
Fri 3.10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent *
Sat 3.11 - San Diego, CA @ MUSIC BOX *
Sun 3.12 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *
Tue 3.14 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *
Wed 3.15 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *
Sat 3.18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater #
Sun 3.19 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #
Thu 3.23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
Fri 3.24 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *
Sat 3.25 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live *
Sun 3.26 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
Tue 3.28 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat's Cradle *
Wed 3.29 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *
Fri 3.31 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival *
Sun 4.2 - Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell #

More on Ibeyi:

Since the release of their critically-acclaimed sophomore album Ash and the duo's globally acclaimed, eponymous debut album, Ibeyi's music has garnered fans and collaborators in some of the most iconic artists of TODAY including Beyoncé, Residente, Alvin Ailey, JR, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Prince, Roy Hargrove, Adele, Kamasi Washington, David Byrne and Emicida; a result of Ibeyi's uniquely, captivating blend of Yoruban music with modern jazz, pop, electronic, soul and hip-hop.

Their music and original compositions have been featured in the films ROMA and How to Stop a Recurring Dream, and in campaigns for Chanel, Nike, and Louis Vuitton.

Photo: Rafael Pavarotti



