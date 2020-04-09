Fremantle & Syco Are Adapting THE GREATEST DANCER For Dragon TV in China

Fremantle and Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment are set to remake BBC One dance series The Greatest Dancer in China.

According to Deadline, the production companies signed a deal with Shanghai Media Group to develop The Magnificent Dancer for China's Dragon TV. The show will launch locally later this spring.

Ganesh Rajaram, Fremantle's general manager and EVP sales ION Asia, said, "China is an extremely accomplished and sophisticated market when it comes to international formats. We are proud to be partnering again with SMG, who we work with on China's Got Talent, to bring The Magnificent Dancer (伟大的舞者) to China. This deal is testament to their determination and commitment to an inspirational new dance show in the region."

Yu Song, who works in the international department of Dragon TV, said, "We look forward to sharing expertise and deepening our strong relationship throughout the development process, and we also hope to have more cooperation with Fremantle and SYCO in the future to create more successful shows."

Read the original article on Deadline





