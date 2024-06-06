Frankie A. Rodriguez Joins Hulu Comedy CHAD POWERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to Deadline, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Frankie A. Rodriguez has been cast in a lead role in the new Hulu comedy Chad Powers. Rodriguez will star alongside Perry Mattfeld, Steve Zahn, and Glen Powell.

According to the logline, "When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s (Powell) college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers.”

In the series, Rodriguez will play a kind college student named Danny. Though he is the mascot for the Catfish football team, he has a passion for theater and hopes to use his sports celebrity status to gain traction in the arts. Though he is willing to help Russ, his priority is his own success.

The series is based on a SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE sketch starring football quarterback Elli Manning.

Read more at Deadline.

Frankie A. Rodriguez (Calvin) is best known for playing Carlos on the Emmy-nominated Disney+ series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. TV credits include Will & Grace and Modern Family. Theatre roles include Calvin Berger in the musical of the same name, Beethoven in Dog Sees God, Jack in Into the Woods, and Tobias in Sweeney Todd.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Colony Theatre

