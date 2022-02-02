Fourth Annual Mammoth Film Festival to Spotlight Sports And Action Sport Features And Episodics

Live and in person from February 3-6th, 2022, Mammoth Film Festival 2022 will feature a robust program of the best episodics in the areas of TV, ACTION SPORTS and sports. Festival organizers Tanner Beard and Tomik Mansoori recently unveiled the 2022 festival slate featuring more than 90 films, inclusive of U.S and international world premieres across the feature, documentary, short, and music video categories.

"We are thrilled to feature so many ACTION SPORTS films this year. It is definitely important to highlight these fantastic films that bridge the world of filmmaking with action sports, and put a spotlight on these incredible athletes. Mammoth Lakes is a sports destination - skiing, snowboarding, golf - so it is important to us that we highlight our setting as well through these film selections." - Tanner Beard, Festival President and co-Founder, and ABC's HOLEY MOLEY 2021 Golf Champion

The highly anticipated Action SPORTS SHORTS and Sports Episodic Block presented by ARMA, Golf.com, Front9 Back9, White Buffalo Golf, A SHOC Beverage, PATH water, and Goodr, will screen on Friday, February 4th at 12:30 pm PST. The block will feature PGA Memes' Travis Miller's Home Course, a series that takes viewers inside the homes of top PGA Tour players, offering a glimpse of what it's like to live at the TOP OF THE WORLD golf rankings; and Detour, an inspiring story of how Matt Cardis (@GolfInYourState), a London-based photographer based in Jackson Wyoming, left his job in advertising to chase the dream of golf. Another golf highlight episodic is Country Club Adjacent with Bryson DeChambaeu, the funniest golf podcast in the game, featuring Blake Webber, Jake Adams, Griffin Pippin and Mark Smalls.

Following the golf-Themed films will be a special Golf Simulator event held on the second floor of Mammoth Bowl, hosted by ARMA and Front9 Back9 with Golf.com, featuring A SHOC Beverages, PATH water, mou Boots, White Buffalo Golf and Goodr.

VIP attendees inclusive of Golf notables expected such as Megan Heaton, Hayden Sylte, Matt Cardis, along with X GAMES Athlete and Mammoth Film Festival board member Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, will partake in a golf simulator experience in celebration of the films.

Other featured titles include The Roots of Lacrosse, a short documentary providing a brief history of the sacred and cultural aspects of the sport; Fast Tracks: The MV Nordic Team; The Art of Bombing Hills in San Francisco, featuring Zane Timpson and all the other skaters in San Francisco facing danger while seeking out the speed of the sport; and A Connection to Gravity, a compilation of history and highlights throughout Wiley Miller's career as a pro skier.

Up North (starring Joackim Guichard, directed by Rodrigo Zan) and Bosch & Rockit (Starring Luke Hemsworth, Rasmus KING and Isabel Lucas, directed by Tyler Atkins), are two world premiere full length feature films, both with storylines highlighted around surfing, and surf culture.

