Food Network to Premiere THE DIWALI MENU With Chef Palak Patel

Food Network is readying a delicious celebration for Diwali with new series The Diwali Menu on FoodNetwork.com. In each episode, Chef Palak Patel invites her friends over to create a Diwali menu filled with dishes that celebrate their Indian heritage and joyful culture. Guests include Archna Becker, Megha S. Desai, PriaVanda Chouhan, Nandita Godbole and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

In episode one, Palak Patel and guest Megha Desai fry up crispy golden fritters made from a fermented chickpea, lentil and rice batter and serve them with a spicy, smooth chutney and creamy mango lassis.

Chef Archna Becker joins Palak in episode two and shares her family's recipe for a golden dessert with cardamom, saffron, almonds and raisins. When cookbook author Nandita Godbole and her daughter Viha stop by in episode three, they share a treasured recipe for delicately spiced cookies with a white chocolate topping.

In episode four, chef Patel and Dr. Sanjay Gupta can't get enough of this deep-fried street food of crispy dough filled with a spicy mixture of green peas and tuvar lilva. Then in the final episode, chef PriaVanda Chouhan and chef Palak cook a plant-based version of one of India's most-celebrated dishes.

Fans can find episodes of The Diwali Menu on FoodNetwork.com, along with more recipes and options for filling your table (including Diwali sweets and desserts) and tips for hosting a feast worthy of the Festival of Lights.

FOOD NETWORK is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers' best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise.

Food Network is distributed to nearly 100 million U.S. households and draws over 46 million unique web users monthly. Since launching in 2009, Food Network Magazine's rate base has grown 13 times and is the No. 2 best-selling monthly magazine on the newsstand, with 13.5 million readers.

Food Network is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming.

Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products which also include: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others.