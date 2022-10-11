Food Network Picks Up BOBBY'S TRIPLE THREAT for Second Season

Fresh off its successful premiere on September 27th, the brand-new Bobby Flay series BOBBY'S TRIPLE THREAT has already been picked up for a second season to air in 2023, it was announced TODAY by Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Two weeks into its freshman run, BOBBY'S TRIPLE THREAT is outperforming prior six-week (+16%) and year-ago (+6%) timeslot benchmarks, currently standing as Food Network's highest-rated new launch, last week's premiere posted a .6 P25-54/W25-54 L3 rating.

In each one-hour episode, one extraordinarily talented and eager chef is challenged to go against the trio of Bobby's handpicked culinary titans - Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson - for a chance to take home $25,000. The stakes couldn't be higher, as Bobby celebrates and tests the most talented chefs in America. This is Bobby's game and Bobby's chefs, and there's only one rule: it's all or nothing.

"Our viewers embraced BOBBY'S TRIPLE THREAT right away - from episode one, we knew they loved seeing Bobby in a new master-of-ceremonies role showcasing chefs that he is passionate about," said Latman. "The speakeasy vibe and elite cooking rounds make this show a unique experience that our audience wants more of - and we are excited to pick up the series for another season."

Added Flay, "I am thrilled audiences have enjoyed the insanely skilled cooking that the first two weeks of Bobby's Triple Threat have offered and cannot wait to invite more talented chefs to join me in our speakeasy for a second season, and yes the password will be changing."

Bobby's Triple Threat is produced by Rock Shrimp Productions for Food Network and discovery+.