Food Network Orders Second Season of SUPERCHEF GRUDGE MATCH

Food Network has ordered an eight-episode season two pickup of primetime series Superchef Grudge Match, it was announced TODAY by Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery.

In each episode, host Darnell Ferguson settles two long-standing personal and professional food feuds in one-round, one-dish winner-takes-all heavyweight battles. The series has reached more than 8M P2+ viewers to-date and is currently Food Network's highest-rated freshman launch of the year, outperforming prior six-week timeslot benchmarks by +57% among P25-54 and +72% among W25-54.

Season two production is scheduled to begin later this year, with new episodes slated to premiere early 2024. SUPERCHEF GRUDGE MATCH currently airs Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network and streaming on discovery+.

"Our viewers love seeing these chefs settle their real-life conflicts and Darnell is the perfect host to lead all the action," said Ayala. "Superchef Grudge Match has quickly become a fan favorite and we are thrilled to announce more culinary feuds will be resolved in season two."

"Season one of SUPERCHEF GRUDGE MATCH was an amazing experience and only just the beginning, I cannot wait to settle more food rivalries in season two," said Ferguson.

The food world is filled with rivalries and on Superchef Grudge Match, host Darnell Ferguson stages battles between chefs who have beefs with each other to finally bury the hatchet and win $10,000 cash, a prized knife from the losing chef and lifelong bragging rights over their food foe. From food competition rivalries and business partner squabbles to mentor vs. protégé grudges, sparks fly in and out of THE KITCHEN in this one-hour series.

Superchef Grudge Match is produced by Knuckle Sandwich and Lando Entertainment for Food Network and discovery+.