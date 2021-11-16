Food Network Announces RAID THE FRIDGE Series

Chefs must use their instincts and test their luck in choosing mystery refrigerators based only on the photos, magnets, recipes and art on their doors in the new fast-paced competition series Raid the Fridge, hosted by food writer and restaurateur Dan Ahdoot.

In each episode, four competitors can use only the ingredients from their chosen mystery fridge to create top-notch dishes. But looks can be deceiving, so there is always an element of surprise - sometimes a refrigerator that appears to belong to an avid home cook is filled with takeout, while a crayon art decorated fridge seemingly owned by a family with toddlers could contain high-end gourmet items.

Over the course of three rounds, each with a new cooking challenge and a whole new batch of fridges to raid, chefs must impress judges Jordan Andino and Jamika Pessoa with dishes worthy of the grand prize - a fridge full of cash. RAID THE FRIDGE premieres Tuesday, December 28th at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network.

"Our audience will have so much fun playing along with RAID THE FRIDGE - guessing what's in each fridge and deciding which one they would choose makes this show an interactive experience," said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc. "They may even be inspired by the creativity of these chefs to experiment with what's in their own refrigerator."

Dan Ahdoot, a regular on Cobra Kai, is passionate about the culture of food. He is a restaurateur, creator, comedian and host of the popular food podcast Green Eggs and Dan and recently signed a book deal with Crown Publishing for a comedic food memoir entitled Undercooked.

Fans can check out Food Network's social pages for a sneak-peek look inside the fridges every week, and join Dan, Jamika and Jordan on set as they reveal what's in their refrigerators at home.

Raid the Fridge is produced by Critical Content.