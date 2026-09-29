Florence Pugh on Playing Cathy in EAST OF EDEN and Her Dream Dinner Guests

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Florence Pugh stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss her latest role as Cathy in the new limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck's EAST OF EDEN, describing what it took to step into one of the novel's most complicated characters. The Oscar-nominated actress used the appearance to walk through her approach to the part, giving viewers a sense of how the classic story is being brought to screen in this new version.

In the first clip, Pugh focused squarely on the work of playing Cathy, discussing the character's place in Steinbeck's story and what drew her to the project. The conversation centered on the demands of adapting a novel with as much literary weight as EAST OF EDEN, with Pugh speaking to how she approached a character known for her moral complexity within the source material.

The second appearance shifted away from the series entirely, with Pugh fielding a lighter question about her dream dinner party guests. The segment let the actress step outside her current project and offer a more personal, off-the-cuff response, giving GMA viewers a different side of her personality than the one on display while discussing Cathy's arc in EAST OF EDEN.

Pugh's press run for the series arrives alongside other cast members making similar media stops. Christopher Abbott, who also stars in the Netflix adaptation, recently discussed joining the production during a visit to LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, where he revealed he was already a fan of the Steinbeck novel before signing on. That appearance, detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story, rounds out a picture of a cast now fanning out across morning and late-night television to introduce the new EAST OF EDEN to audiences ahead of its release.

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