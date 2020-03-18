'Fleabag' Leads Royal Television Society Programme Award Winners; Full List!
The UK Royal Television Society Programme Awards were live-streamed to nominees and viewers yesterday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fleabag was the big winner at the awards, picking up the scripted comedy award and comedy writer prize for creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Check out the full list of winners below!
Best Scripted Comedy - Fleabag
Best Comedy Performance, Female - Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Derry Girls
Best Comedy Performance, Male - Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Best Daytime Programme - The Repair Shop
Best Children's Programme - Zog
Arts Award - Bros After the Screaming Stops
Best Entertainment Show - RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Best Entertainment Performance - London Hughes, Don't Hate the Playaz
Best Writer, Comedy - Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Writer, Drama - Craig Mazin, Chernobyl
Best Soap and Continuing Drama - Casualty
Best Single Drama - The Left Behind
Best Drama Series - Gentleman Jack
Best Actor, Female - Tamara Lawrance, The Long Song
Best Actor, Male - Stephen Graham, The Virtues
Live Event Award - Stormzy at Glastonbury 2019
Best Presenter - Mobeen Azhar, Hometown: A Killing
Best Sports Presenter, Commentator, Pundit - Alex Scott, 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup
Best Sports Programme - ICC Cricket World Cup Final
Best Formatted Popular Factual - The British Tribe Next Door
Best Single Documentary - War In The Blood
Best Documentary Series - The Choir: Our School By The Tower
History Award - Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain
Science and Natural History Award - The Parkinson's Drug Trial: A Miracle Cure?
Breakthrough Award - Tanya Moodie, Motherland
Best Mini-Series - The Long Song
2020 Judges' Award - Jane Featherstone, Sister Global
RTS Channel of the Year - Channel 5