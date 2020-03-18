'Fleabag' Leads Royal Television Society Programme Award Winners; Full List!

The UK Royal Television Society Programme Awards were live-streamed to nominees and viewers yesterday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fleabag was the big winner at the awards, picking up the scripted comedy award and comedy writer prize for creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Best Scripted Comedy - Fleabag

Best Comedy Performance, Female - Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Derry Girls

Best Comedy Performance, Male - Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Best Daytime Programme - The Repair Shop

Best Children's Programme - Zog

Arts Award - Bros After the Screaming Stops

Best Entertainment Show - RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Best Entertainment Performance - London Hughes, Don't Hate the Playaz

Best Writer, Comedy - Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Writer, Drama - Craig Mazin, Chernobyl

Best Soap and Continuing Drama - Casualty

Best Single Drama - The Left Behind

Best Drama Series - Gentleman Jack

Best Actor, Female - Tamara Lawrance, The Long Song

Best Actor, Male - Stephen Graham, The Virtues

Live Event Award - Stormzy at Glastonbury 2019

Best Presenter - Mobeen Azhar, Hometown: A Killing

Best Sports Presenter, Commentator, Pundit - Alex Scott, 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

Best Sports Programme - ICC Cricket World Cup Final

Best Formatted Popular Factual - The British Tribe Next Door

Best Single Documentary - War In The Blood

Best Documentary Series - The Choir: Our School By The Tower

History Award - Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain

Science and Natural History Award - The Parkinson's Drug Trial: A Miracle Cure?

Breakthrough Award - Tanya Moodie, Motherland

Best Mini-Series - The Long Song

2020 Judges' Award - Jane Featherstone, Sister Global

RTS Channel of the Year - Channel 5





