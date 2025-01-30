First Look at What's Coming to Netflix in 2025

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jan. 30, 2025
On Wednesday, January 29, Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria hosted the company’s annual showcase of films, series and games coming in 2025 at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

Special guests at 'Next on Netflix' included WWE SUPERSTARS CM Punk and Rhea Ripley, Ben Affleck, John Mulaney, Tina Fey, the Duffer Brothers and Guillermo del Toro. The event was simultaneously live-streamed across 12 countries where local events were taking place.

2025 will see the end of Stranger Things and Squid Game, the return of Wednesday, Benoit Blanc and Happy Gilmore, as well as The Witcher, Love Is Blind, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, Alice in Borderland and more. Take a look at the new sneak peek trailer below.



