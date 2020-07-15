Film Music Composer Christopher Young Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Award-winning composer Christopher Young, writer Robert Greene and director Alexandria Bombach are Tom Needham's guests on this Thursday's SOUNDS OF FILM.

Composer Christopher Young has teamed up with Director Sam Raimi for the Quibi original series 50 STATES OF FRIGHT. The horror anthology, executive produced by Raimi features the scariest stories from every state in the country. Christopher Young wrote the original main title and scored the only episodes directed by Raimi entitled, "The Golden Arm." 50 States of Fright marks the eighth collaboration in 20 years between Raimi and Young which includes the Raimi directed films The Gift, two Spider-Man films and Drag Me to Hell.

In addition to Sam Raimi, Christopher Young has collaborated with many other critically-acclaimed directors including Norman Jewison, Tyler Perry, Scott Derrickson, Barry Levinson, Curtis Hanson and Jon Amiel. Young has scored films in virtually every genre from bone-chilling horrors Hellraiser, The Grudge and Sinister, comedies including Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas and The Single Moms Club, action-packed thrillers Ghostrider and Spider-Man 3, to award-winning dramas The Shipping News and The Hurricane. Young recently scored the remake of Stephen King's Pet Sematary. Upcoming for Young is the supernatural horror The Empty Man, based on the graphic novel of the same name, set to be released August 7th.

Robert Greene is the NEW YORK TIMES bestselling author of THE 48 LAWS OF POWER, THE ART OF SEDUCTION, THE 33 STRATEGIES OF WAR, THE 50th LAW, and MASTERY. His latest book is THE LAWS OF HUMAN NATURE. This book helps readers understand people's motivations and drives. Greene draws inspiration from the ideas of Martin Luther King Jr., Pericles and Queen Elizabeth I. He teaches readers to be empathetic, to resist conformity, and to develop one's sense of purpose.

Robert Greene has a major following in both the business and political world. In addition, many hip hop artists including Jay-Z, Drake and 50 Cent have been influenced by his books. Greene has also been involved in various TV projects and documentaries including 50 CENT: THE MONEY AND THE POWER, GOOD LUCK, and LEADERSHIP.

Alexandria Bombach's 'On Her Shoulders' is the winner of the Sundance Film Festival's Directing Prize and the winner of the Camden Film Festival's Award for Best Documentary. The film presents a deeply moving portrait of Yazidi genocide survivor-turned-global advocate Nadia Murad. The twenty-three-year-old's life is a dizzying array of important undertakings-from giving testimony before the U.N. to visiting refugee camps to soul-bearing media interviews and one-on-one meetings with top government officials. The film follows this strong-willed young woman, who escaped sexual slavery at the hands of ISIS to become a relentless beacon of hope for her people.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Don Lemon, Alex Winter, Mike Patton, Tree Adams, Wendy & Lisa, Lauren Greenfield, Alexandra Pelosi, John Tartaglia and Rory Kennedy.

