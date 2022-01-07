Female-Led THE HONEYMOONERS Reboot in the Works at CBS

A new female-led reboot of The Honeymooners is in the works at CBS. BLACK-ISH writer Lindsey Shockley is currently attached to pen the series, with Damon Wayans Jr. executive producing.

Variety describes the new reboot as a re-imagined, female-fronted version of the iconic comedy, centering around a working class family, featuring new wife, Ruth, and her husband, Alex, who are determined to have a marriage where they are true equals in every way. But what happens when a marriage has two heads of household? Are they co-heads? Or is there no head at all?

The multi-camera project is currently in early development stages at CBS, with Tarlow and Kelly Park joining Wayans has producers. Park will also direct episodes if the project reaches the pilot stage at CBS.

The original The Honeymooners series ran from 1955-1956 on CBS. It was created by its star, Jackie Gleason, and also featured Audrey Meadows, Art Carney, and Joyce Randolph.

A musical version of the series ran in 2017 at the Papermill Playhouse, starring Michael McGrath, Michael Maestro, Leslie Kritzer, and Laura Bell Bundy.