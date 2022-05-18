Facebook Watch Greenlights New JoJo Siwa Docuseries JOJO GOES

Facebook Watch has greenlit the new original hybrid docuseries-format JoJo Goes starring global superstar JoJo Siwa.

She will be joined by her celebrity friends to partake in some crazy fun adventures she's always wanted to experience but never got the chance. The new series is executive produced by B17 Entertainment. JoJo Goes will premiere on Facebook Watch this summer and made available to watch with friends on Watch Together via Messenger and Instagram video calls.

Production for JoJo Goes has commenced in Los Angeles.

JoJo Siwa said: "I'm so excited to partner with Facebook Watch for JoJo Goes! I will be going on some crazy fun adventures and I can't wait for my fans to see what new things I try out with some of my best friends! Make sure to check it out."

Aliyah Silverstein, SVP of Current Programming and Executive Producer, B17 Entertainment expressed: "JoJo Siwa's boundless positivity and message of self-love have made her an inspiration to millions who have watched her grow up on stage, tv, and online. This series takes fans along for THE RIDE as soon-to-be 19-year-old JoJo explores all the off-stage passions and quirky paths that haven't fit into her daily life as a super celebrity. It's an entirely new side of JoJo that we are excited to share."

Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming, Meta comments: "JoJo Siwa has become an important voice for her generation and is beloved for her talent, courage and honesty. We look forward to seeing JoJo and her friends explore all of the exciting experiences we have lined up, along with our wonderful partners at B17 Entertainment, pushing themselves outside of their comfort zones in a way audiences have never seen before."

JoJo Goes is produced by B17 Entertainment. Executive producers are JoJo Siwa, Jessalynn Siwa, Caryn Sterling, Rhett Bachner, Brien Meagher, Aliyah Silverstein, and Melissa Bidwell, who also serves as showrunner.