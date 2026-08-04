WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE. Finale to Stream on Fallon Platforms

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon has released the final two installments of WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE., its first microdrama series, with episodes nine and ten now available on the show's social platforms and Peacock. The vertical comedy is described as the first microdrama series to premiere from a late-night television franchise, having debuted on the broadcast before expanding to digital platforms.

Cast

Jimmy Fallon as Chaiston, an entitled billionaire and reluctant fiancé.

John Stamos as Doug, a mysterious outsider harboring a long-simmering vendetta.

Kasey Esser, one of microdrama's most recognizable performers, as Brax, Chaiston's best friend.

Rose Kelso, 'Tonight Show' writer and performer, as Kinsleigh, Chaiston's fiancée.

Delaney Rowe, TIME100 creator and digital comedian, as Prestina, Kinsleigh's best friend.

'The Tonight Show' is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

Written by TONIGHT SHOW head writer A.D. Miles, WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE. follows a group of billionaires whose engagement party is upended by a mysterious outsider who turns out to be the wealthiest person in the room, driven by weeks of plotting revenge over a past humiliation. The cast includes Jimmy Fallon as Chaiston, John Stamos as Doug, Kasey Esser as Brax, Rose Kelso as Kinsleigh, and Delaney Rowe as Prestina.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC



Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

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