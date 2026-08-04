John Stamos Returns to Fallon With Episode 9 of WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE

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John Stamos brought another chapter of his vertical drama series Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, with NBC sharing an Episode 9 clip from his latest sit-down with host Jimmy Fallon. The segment marks the newest installment in a rollout that has made repeated stops on the program.

Stamos has used his recurring Fallon appearances to keep audiences updated on the short-form project, a mobile-friendly series built around episodic drops rather than a traditional television or streaming release schedule. The format has given him a steady platform for revisiting the story with Fallon episode by episode.

The Episode 9 clip continues that pattern, with Stamos returning to the desk to walk through the latest turn in the series alongside Fallon. The appearance keeps the promotional push centered on the show's serialized structure, with each new episode giving Stamos another reason to check back in on the program.

The visit follows Stamos's earlier stop on the show to discuss Episode 8 of the same series, part of an ongoing promotional run detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story covering his repeated appearances tied to the project.

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