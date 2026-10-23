FROG FATHERS Documentary Series to Release On Demand

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A two-part documentary series titled FROG FATHERS will be available exclusively On Demand beginning November 10, 2026, in the United States and Canada, according to Level 33 Entertainment. The release includes FROG FATHERS 2: Last Battle of the Pacific, which will be available to viewers for the first time.

The two documentaries, FROG FATHERS and FROG FATHERS: Lessons from the Normandy Surf, and FROG FATHERS 2: Last Battle of the Pacific, are produced in collaboration between World of Warships and FORCE BLUE. The films honor the U.S. Navy Demolition Divers whose service helped clear the beaches of Normandy during World War II and those who served in the Pacific during the Battle of Okinawa, described as one of the bloodiest battles in U.S. military history.

The two-part series brings Special Operations veterans to the actual sites of pivotal World War II battles, where they retrace the missions of the men who came before them and explore the sacrifices, challenges, and lasting legacy of naval special warfare.

FROG FATHERS: Lessons from the Normandy Surf follows four Navy SEAL veterans as they travel to Normandy to retrace the footsteps of the Naval Combat Demolition Units who helped pave the way for D-Day. Originally released in 2024 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings, the film offers a look at the largely unsung heroes behind one of history's most significant military operations.

FROG FATHERS 2: Last Battle of the Pacific takes viewers to Okinawa, where a new team of Navy SEALs, Marines, and a Green Beret — including U.S. Marine veteran and conservationist Rudy Reyes (Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Generation Kill) — retrace the legacy of the Underwater Demolition Teams 80 years after the battle. The veterans also take part in efforts to restore coral reefs damaged during the conflict, connecting the history of wartime sacrifice with today's mission of marine conservation.

Both documentaries are narrated by John C. McGinley ('Scrubs,' Platoon, Rooster) and feature military historians Ben Milligan and John Curatola, with support from the National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum and The National WWII Museum.

Frog Fathers: Lessons from the Normandy Surf

62 MINUTES | DOCUMENTARY | WAR | HISTORY | DRAMA | MILITARY

Directed by Robert Whitney

Written by Cal Ritterhoff

Produced by Jim Ritterhoff

Executive Producers: Arnaud Drocourt, Keith Sahm, Michael Tammero

Featuring: Richard Brown, Steve 'Gonzo' Gonzalez, John C. McGinley, James Papineau, Cory Zillig

Synopsis: Eighty years after the first Naval Combat Demolition Units (NCDUs) slipped into landing craft and pushed into the icy waters of the English Channel to pave the way for the allied invasion of Europe, four U.S. Navy SEAL veterans return to Normandy, France on a journey of communion — with forefathers shared, friends lost, and a brotherhood never ending.

Frog Fathers 2: Last Battle of the Pacific

75 MINUTES | DOCUMENTARY | WAR | HISTORY | DRAMA | MILITARY

Directed by Robert Whitney

Written by Cal Ritterhoff

Produced by Jim Ritterhoff

Executive Producers: Arnaud Drocourt, Keith Sahm

Featuring: Bear Handlon, Dan Henderson, John C. McGinley, Rudy Reyes, Adam Wright, Agnelo Fiore, John Curatola, Ben Milligan

Synopsis: Four U.S. Special Operations veterans travel to Okinawa to rebuild the same coral reefs their forefathers destroyed eighty years ago. Through this gesture and an honest, often difficult, examination of the events that transpired during the horrific 82-day battle, they attempt to pay homage to those who fought, died and were forced to endure one of World War II's bloodiest campaigns.

About Level 33 Entertainment

Los Angeles based Level 33 Entertainment is a global content sales and distribution company dedicated to promoting diverse voices in independent film. Level 33 provides innovative sales, marketing and distribution services for feature films and entertainment content, delivering a flexible and transparent distribution solution for all platforms including Theatrical, Home Entertainment, On Demand, Broadcast and OTT.

www.level33entertainment.com







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