FOX Sports Adds The Spring League to Its Extensive Football Programming Lineup

Games begin October 27th!

Today, Fox Sports and The Spring League (TSL) announced an extensive, multi-year agreement to televise TSL games beginning Tuesday, Oct. 27. Featuring some of the brightest up-and-coming prospects in the game, TSL football will air weekdays on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings on FS1. As part of the agreement, Fox Sports also secures an option to acquire a minority equity stake in TSL.

TSL's 2020 fall season features six teams, competing in a 12-game format spanning four weeks from the Alamodome in San Antonio. The season culminates in a championship matchup the week of Monday, Nov. 23, exact date and time to be announced at a later date.

"As we've said time and time again, FOX is football. We're excited to add TSL to our already robust football programming lineup complementing our NFL and COLLEGE FOOTBALL coverage," said Mark Silverman, President, National Networks, FOX Sports. "We believe in TSL's mission as a developmental league and we are excited to grow with them in partnership over the coming years."

"Given the reduction in roster sizes heading into NFL training camps this year and the cancellation of the CFL season, it was critical to accelerate our League expansion and provide additional development opportunities for players this fall," said Brian Woods, CEO of The Spring League. "We also wanted to seize the opportunity to play TSL games when America traditionally watches football. Our plan will be to return to the Spring season in 2021."

TSL enters its fourth season this year as the premier professional football development league in the United States and abroad. Since 2017, TSL has seen almost 100 of its players signed to NFL contracts. An additional 65 players have been signed by the CFL.

More information on TSL on FS1, including game schedule and broadcast teams, will be announced at a later date.

