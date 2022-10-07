FOX Gives KRAPOPOLIS Early Season Two Renewal

In advance of its series premiere, FOX Entertainment has renewed its all-new animated comedy Krapopolis for a second season.

From Emmy Award-winning creator and executive producer Dan Harmon (co-creator of Rick and Morty), Krapopolis marks FOX Entertainment's first wholly owned animated series and is produced by FOX's Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. The announcement was made TODAY by Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment.

Krapopolis is set in mythical ancient Greece and tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world's first cities - without trying to kill each other, that is.

The series features the voices of Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders) and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel). Krapopolis will premiere in 2023. The company's recently formed content sales unit, FOX Entertainment Global, will introduce the comedy to international program buyers at MIPCOM CANNES this month.

"As you can imagine, anything Dan Harmon does is unflinchingly irreverent and filled with his signature, bold characters; and these early episodes of Krapopolis far surpass even our highest expectations," said Thorn. "While we continue to evolve FOX's animation brand, it's a true delight watching Dan and his team work their magic on Krapopolis. But it's an even bigger thrill to be so confident in this special project to be able to reward it with an early renewal."

Krapopolis is an outgrowth of Harmon's direct animation deal with FOX Entertainment. In the series, Ayoade voices "Tyrannis," the mortal son of a goddess. He's the benevolent KING of Krapopolis trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name.

Waddingham plays "Deliria," Tyrannis' mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Within her extended Olympian family - forged in patricide and infidelity - she's known as the trashy one. Berry is "Shlub," Tyrannis' father, a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]).

He is oversexed and underemployed, claims to be an artist and has literally never paid for anything, in any sense of that word, for his entire life. Murphy voices "Stupendous," Tyrannis' half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Trussell plays "Hippocampus," Tyrannis' half-brother, offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking.

In August, FOX Entertainment's Web3 media and creative technology company Blockchain Creative Labs launched krapopolis.com -- a dedicated marketplace for the program, marking network television's first animated series to be curated on the blockchain -- which sells digital goods and NFTs that provide fans exclusive experiences, including access to token-gated content, exclusive show voting rights, private Discord channels and access to meet-and-greets with the cast and crew.

Krapopolis is produced by FOX Entertainment's Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. The program is fully owned by FOX Entertainment.

Writer, producer, creator and actor Dan Harmon is the Emmy-winning creator/executive producer of the comedy series Community, the co-creator/executive producer of Adult Swim's Rick & Morty, and creator and executive producer of FOX's Krapopolis. Rick & Morty premiered in December of 2013 and quickly became a ratings hit, breaking records as the #1 comedy in key demos and garnering consecutive Emmy wins for Outstanding Animated Program.

In 2018, Adult Swim renewed the series for 70 new episodes. Community, which ran for five seasons on NBC and a sixth on Yahoo, was recognized with multiple Emmy nominations, Critics Choice Awards, and more accolades.

In 2014, Harmon starred in the documentary Harmontown, which chronicled his live podcast tour by the same name, and in 2015, executive-produced the Oscar®-nominated animated feature film Anomalisa. Harmon's projects currently in various stages of production include LITTLE DEMON (FX), Strange Planet (Apple TV+) and the latest season of Rick & Morty.

With a legacy spanning more than 35-years, FOX Entertainment is one of the world's most recognizable media brands and a prolific content producer across its iconic broadcast network and both owned and third-party streaming platforms.

Known for its independent, innovative spirit and provocative, groundbreaking storytelling, the company was reinvented in 2019 with the formation of the new FOX Entertainment. While maintaining its leadership in broadcast television (9-1-1, The Simpsons, The Cleaning Lady, Hell's Kitchen, LEGO Masters), the company is actively building a portfolio of businesses and library of owned original content.

To date, FOX Entertainment's long-term growth strategy has included the acquisitions of award-winning powerhouse animation studio Bento Box (Bob's Burgers, The Great North, Krapopolis, Grimsburg), entertainment platform TMZ, and global production studio MarVista Entertainment, as well as the formation of landmark culinary and lifestyle content venture Studio Ramsay Global (Next Level Chef) in partnership with the legendary Gordon Ramsay.

The company also established its in-house unscripted studio FOX Alternative Entertainment (The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice, Name That Tune), FOX Entertainment Studios (Monarch, Animal Control) to develop scripted content, the worldwide content sales division, FOX Entertainment Global and Web3 media and creative technology studio Blockchain Creative Labs.