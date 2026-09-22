FOUR DECADES OF DETROIT TECHNO VOL.1 to Debut at ADE

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A landmark gathering of Detroit techno pioneers, contemporary innovators and International Artists will take place October 23 at Q-Factory, Amsterdam, as part of ADE 2026, under the title Four Decades of Detroit Techno Vol. 1.

The lineup features Acida Dominga, Alinka, CEM3340 & 2030, Circadian Rhythm AKA DJ Deg, DJ Pierre, Kenny Larkin, Juan Atkins, Octave One, Pascal Hetzel, Scan 7 & Terrence Dixon for the night event, with local legends Dimitri and Isis also on the bill for the afternoon segment. This list of highly influential, visionary artists represents a powerful meeting point between Detroit's foundational techno legacy and the artists carrying that spirit forward today.

From the pioneering work of Detroit's originators to contemporary techno artists, the event will celebrate the interconnectivity between the music's roots, its ongoing evolution and the international community that continues to honour the lineage.

Event Details

Date: 23rd October, 2026

Time: 14:00 - 04:00

Venue: Q-Factory, Atlantisplein 1 1093 NE Amsterdam

Tickets are available via Universe.

Detroit techno goes beyond genre. It is a history, a philosophy and an ongoing conversation between generations of artists. Deeply rooted in the city's musical history, it is preserved and protected by its ambassadors and treasured by a widespread global community.

The honour and trust connected to Motor City's musical heritage is the fuel behind Elypsia Records's curation of Four Decades of Detroit Techno, an upcoming compilation series spearheaded by the group and curated by Juan Atkins.

The compilation series will explore and showcase the lineage, and continuing influence, of Detroit through a carefully selected collection of artists and recordings.

The project is currently in development, with further details to be announced. This event serves as a live representation of the impact and influence of Detroit Techno, and a hint of what to expect from the extensive compilation.

For ADE, however, the focus is firmly on the dancefloor.

'For us, this is so much more than putting on an event. It's about bringing together different generations of artists who carry the spirit of Detroit techno and honour its essence. The impact of the city is still being felt, four decades since it first came into creation. ADE is the perfect place to showcase and celebrate the city's lineage.'

Gregory Lacour, Elypsia Records

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