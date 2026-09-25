FOREVER, THIS RING Trailer Released for Turnstr+ Debut Film
Directed by Chris Stokes, the psychological thriller stars Taye Diggs, Loretta Devine, La'Myia Good, Erica Mena, Marques Houston and Malik Whitfield.
The official trailer has been released for FOREVER, THIS RING, the debut film from new streaming platform Turnstr+.
Directed by filmmaker and former record executive Chris Stokes, FOREVER, THIS RING is a psychological thriller that follows a wealthy couple whose picture-perfect marriage quickly turns into a nightmare.
Taye Diggs, Loretta Devine and La'Myia Good are joined by Erica Mena, Marques Houston and Malik Whitfield in the film.
The film will premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on September 29 ahead of its official streaming release on Turnstr+ October 2.
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