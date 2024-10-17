FOOLS' PARADISE (LOST?) to Screen At 20TH LA Femme International Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northern California filmmaker Alexandra Lexton, founder of arthouse film production company Lex Productions, debuts her stunningly filmed and awe-inspiring documentary feature Fools' Paradise (lost?) at the LA Femme International Film Festival. Fools' Paradise (lost?), "a love letter to our wild," will screen on Saturday, October 26th at 2PM at the Regal Cinema at LA Live, 1000 Olympic Blvd. in DTLA.

There is a symbiotic necessity to heal ourselves through reconnection to the natural world, and to heal what is left of our planet. Fools' Paradise (lost?) delves into scientific inquiry around personal action, sustainable business and life practices, nature therapies and how we need and use nature to regenerate ourselves. In a time when climate change and environmental degradation pose dire consequences for both humanity and the planet, we hope that by revealing pathways for healing through reconnection to our natural environment, we will learn to care for it--and if the earth benefits, we will all benefit. Immersed in stories of hope and possibility, this film highlights experiences recounted by such subjects as an adventurous nature photographer, a science writer, an Indigenous scholar, an ecotherapist, and Marin's own "Planetwalker" Dr. John Francis. Fools' Paradise (lost?) is a love letter to our wild: our own inner wild, and the outer wild.

Fools' Paradise (lost?) is the latest feature film from Alexandra Lexton and Lex Productions. Ms. Lexton has produced four feature length films, including her first film as Co-Producer, Digger, starring Olympia Dukakis and Leslie Nielsen, and her award-winning directorial debut, entitled The Lure of this Land, which had its world premiere at the Mill Valley Film Festival in October 2019.

Tickets can be purchased here. https://lafemme.org/film-festival/film-program/

