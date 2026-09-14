FLAVORS COME ALIVE LIVE to Continue with Fall Baking Event

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Food Network and TikTok LIVE are teaming up for the second episode of their live cooking series, FLAVORS COME ALIVE, streaming Wednesday, September 16 at 8:00pm ET on @foodnetwork, @chefdaniellesepsy, @deliciousnessbakery, @tiktok, and @tiktoklive_us. Filmed from Food Network Kitchen, each hour-long livestream pairs Food Network chefs with popular food creators to give viewers a front-row seat to trending recipes, helpful kitchen tips, and real-time conversation.

The second LIVE event, TikTok LIVE x Food Network Present: Fall Treats, will feature Chef Danielle Sepsy and creator @deliciousnessbakery in a seasonal celebration of fall flavors. The baking-focused livestream will highlight a fall-favorite ingredient, apples, as Danielle and Vanessa prepare apple fritters and apple puff pastry while sharing tips along the way. Audiences can engage in real time by voting in polls, sending dessert-themed gifts, and asking questions in the chat for live baking advice from Danielle and Vanessa.

Danielle Sepsy (@chefdaniellesepsy) is the founder and chef behind The Hungry Gnome, the popular and innovative online and wholesale bakery based in NYC, and the author of the New York Times bestselling cookbook The Scone Queen Bakes. Danielle also hosts Best Bake Ever, a new series on Food Network's YouTube channel. At the young age of 13, she started a home business selling her scones to friends, neighbors, and local cafes. She has appeared on The Big Brunch, where she was crowned the 'Scone Queen,' and has also appeared on Today Show, Good Morning America and The Drew Barrymore Show. She was the recipient of the Women-Owned Small Business Owner of the Year Award for New York State from the Small Business Administration and is currently an OXO Chef in Residence.

Vanessa 'Ness' Miller (@deliciousnessbakery) is a professionally trained chef, pastry chef, and the creator behind DeliciousNess Bakery. A Culinary Institute Lenôtre graduate and Baking & Pastry Valedictorian, Ness has built a community of over 130K followers on TikTok by making cooking and baking approachable, educational, and fun. She is the host of TikTok LIVE series including Bake With Ness and Meal Prep Monday, where she shares everything from elevated desserts and pastry techniques to approachable recipes for everyday home cooks.

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