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FIGHTLAND Episode 103 to Premiere on STARZ

The new episode finds Duke pulled deeper into a dangerous alliance with the Marshalls.

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FIGHTLAND Episode 103 to Premiere on STARZ

STARZ has set the release of Episode 103 of FIGHTLAND, titled No Innocents, continuing the weekly rollout of the boxing crime drama. In the new installment, Duke finds himself pulled further into an entanglement with the Marshalls than he anticipated. A sneak peek clip from the episode has also been made available.

Episodes are available to stream weekly only on STARZ. 'Fightland' Episode 103, 'No Innocents,' airs Friday, August 14 on STARZ.

Turning up the heat on the Marshalls, Duke is drawn in deeper than he ever could have imagined.

Upcoming Episodes

'FIGHTLAND' Episode 104 – 'Protect Yourself at All Times' — Airdate: August 21, 2026

'FIGHTLAND' Episode 105 – 'I Want This' — Airdate: August 28, 2026

'FIGHTLAND' Episode 106 – 'There Is a War Coming' — Airdate: September 4, 2026

'FIGHTLAND' Episode 107 – 'Without Me, There Is No You' — Airdate: September 11, 2026

**Skip Week September 18, 2026**

'FIGHTLAND' Episode 108 – 'You Won't See Me Coming' — Airdate: September 25, 2026 *Season Finale*

FIGHTLAND, executive produced by Curtis 50 Cent Jackson through G-Unit Film & Television, continues with new episodes streaming weekly on STARZ, building toward a season finale in the fall. More on the series' premiere can be found in prior BroadwayWorld coverage.

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