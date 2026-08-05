Photos: FIGHTLAND Casts Marvel Actor Sebastián Capitán Viveros as Series Regular

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Sebastián Capitán Viveros, an actor known for roles in Marvel Studios productions, has joined the cast of FIGHTLAND, an eight-part British boxing and crime drama set to launch on STARZ. Viveros, who goes by the nickname Capi, plays Lazaro, described as a significant recurring character in the series. FIGHTLAND is executive produced by Curtis 50 Cent Jackson through G-Unit Film & Television.









FIGHTLAND is an eight-part British boxing and crime drama that explores revenge, loyalty, family, organised crime and power. The series follows world heavyweight champion Duke Kilroy (Howard Charles), whose life is shattered after his brother's murder on the night of his greatest victory, setting him on a dangerous path back to London after eight years in prison.

Sebastián has built an international career, with credits including Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Far From Home and Eternals, as well as Halo, The Man Who Fell to Earth, and 9 Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. In FIGHTLAND, he joins a cast including Howard Charles, Deborah Ayorinde, Nicholas Pinnock, Charles Babalola, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Tahirah Sharif, Tyler Conti, Richard Pepple and Sylvester Akinrolabu.

The creative team behind the series includes creators Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith, showrunners Damione Macedon and Raphael Jackson Jr. (Power, BMF), with the opening episodes directed by Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders).

The official STARZ trailer has surpassed 1.7 million YouTube views ahead of the series' release.

FIGHTLAND follows world heavyweight champion Duke Kilroy, played by Howard Charles, whose life unravels after his brother's murder on the night of his greatest victory, sending him back to London following eight years in prison. The series also stars Deborah Ayorinde, Nicholas Pinnock, Charles Babalola, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Tahirah Sharif, Tyler Conti, Richard Pepple and Sylvester Akinrolabu. FIGHTLAND was created by Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith, with Damione Macedon and Raphael Jackson Jr. serving as showrunners, and Otto Bathurst directing the opening episodes.

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