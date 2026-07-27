FIGHTLAND to Premiere on STARZ, Executive Produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson

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STARZ has released a sneak peek clip ahead of the premiere of FIGHTLAND, a new family crime drama executive produced by Curtis 50 Cent Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. The series, set in the world of British boxing, is scheduled to premiere Friday, July 31, with new episodes to stream weekly on the STARZ app and other STARZ platforms.

Set against the high-stakes world of British boxing, 'Fightland' is a gripping story of redemption, betrayal and brutal ambition - in and out of the ring. The series also marks Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson's first internationally produced show through G-Unit Film & Television.

New episodes of the high-octane, family crime drama will be available to stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

Episode 101: 'The Only Round That Matters Is the Next One' - Premieres Friday, July 31

Former heavyweight boxing champion Duke Kilroy returns to London after spending eight years in a Nevada prison, determined to avenge his brother's death.

About 'Fightland'

Executive-produced by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson through his G-Unit Film & Television, the series delivers a gripping story of redemption, betrayal, and brutal ambition in and out of the ring, where family dynamics aren't always what they seem. 'Fightland' follows a disgraced, formerly incarcerated boxing champion who returns to London to seek vengeance against the crime syndicate he thinks betrayed him. With edge-of-seat action and populated by dangerous characters, this is a world of money and power never seen before.

On the night Duke Kilroy (Howard Charles) becomes world heavyweight champion, a vicious assault leaves his brother, Calvin, dead, causing Duke to snap and results in him spending eight years in a U.S. prison. Upon his release, and after having made a sinister discovery, Duke returns home seeking vengeance against the man he believes set him up -- the criminal kingpin and former promoter, Kingsley Marshall (Nicholas Pinnock). But Kingsley has vanished, leaving his children and wife, Joy (Deborah Ayorinde), who happens to be the love of Duke's life, to pick up the pieces.

Working with a cartel desperate to control London's drug market, Duke begins a high-risk game of infiltrating Kingsley's empire to destroy it from within and smoke out his enemy. But amidst a volatile criminal landscape, and competing influences threatening to pull him off course, Duke will need to channel everything that made him a champion fighter into his bloody pursuit to win the ultimate victory – revenge for his brother.

In addition to Charles, Pinnock and Ayorinde, 'Fightland' stars Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Cebella 'Cece' Marshall, Charles Babalola as Ezekiel 'Zeek' Marshall, Tahirah Sharif as Kim Harper, Tyler Conti as Justin 'Jay' Hall and Richard Pepple as Gary 'Gazzer' Kilroy.

'Fightland' is STARZ's first wholly owned series as the network continues to bolster its fully owned programming pipeline as a standalone company. STARZ is the premium streaming home for women and underrepresented audiences, driven by inclusive, adult storytelling and an unwavering commitment to the viewers it serves. STARZ's expanding slate is a blend of self-owned originals ('Fightland'), prestige acquisitions ('Amadeus,' 'The Listeners'), and powerhouse franchises ('Outlander,' 'Power').

FIGHTLAND stars Howard Charles as Duke Kilroy, a former heavyweight boxing champion who returns to London after eight years in a Nevada prison to seek revenge against the crime syndicate he believes betrayed him. Nicholas Pinnock plays Kingsley Marshall, the vanished criminal kingpin at the center of Kilroy's search, while Deborah Ayorinde plays Joy, Kingsley's wife. The cast also includes Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Charles Babalola, Tahirah Sharif, Tyler Conti and Richard Pepple. The series marks the first wholly owned STARZ series as the network expands its fully owned programming slate.

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