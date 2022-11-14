Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Exclusive: Jack Black, Matt Higgins & More Stars Come Together For World Kindness Day and Autism Speaks

With a "People Over Profit" mindset leading the way, these celebs are hoping to create a change that sticks and makes the world a kinder place to live.

Nov. 14, 2022  

Over the weekend was World Kindness Day around the globe, but the kindness and giving back has not stopped. Broadway World has learned exclusively that stars such as Jack Black, Mark Cuban, Matt Higgins, Alex Rose Wiesel, Lexi Sidders, Cutter Elliot, Kerry Magro and more have teamed-up with Autism Speaks to raise funds through a Be Kind home decor product!

The stars, non-profit and US-based steel company Redline Steel and its US military Veteran CEO Colin Wayne, have been promoting the Be Kind item as a way to raise funds to give back to Autism Speaks and promote inclusion in our society for all people, no matter what they are going through or have been diagnosed with.

Colin Wayne tells BWW in a statement, "I am proud to partner with Autism Speaks in an effort to advocate for the autism community. Autism affects 1 in 44 children in the USA, and while it can vary in severity, all individuals with autism deserve to be treated with kindness. We believe that by working together, we can provide affected families with the tools and resources they need to help individuals with autism thrive in a kinder world."

Country singer Lexi Sidders added, "I am truly convinced that kindness and empathy are practices that can change the world one little step at a time." Meanwhile, Shark Tank's guest Shark Matt Higgins, who is also an Autism Speaks National Board Member told us, "A small act of kindness has the power to change someone's life. Growing up, I faced innumerable obstacles that I couldn't have overcome without perseverance, and the hope I derived from witnessing kindness in unexpected places. This World Kindness Day, I hope to pay forward some of that kindness by supporting Autism Speaks and Redline Steel, which have come together to create a kinder world for families and individuals with autism. Join them in spreading kindness!"

With a "People Over Profit" mindset leading the way, these celebs are hoping to create a change that sticks and makes the world a kinder place to live. For more details on this non-profit giveback, visit: http://redlinesteel.co/as



