Eugene Mirmans' Documentary IT STARTED AS A JOKE is Out Now

The Eugene Mirman (Bob's Burgers, Flight of the Conchords, Delocated) feature documentary "It Started As A Joke" is available today on VOD on Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNow, Sony and Microsoft Xbox.

The film chronicles the 10 year run of the Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival in Brooklyn, including the final farewell show. "It Started As A Joke" features an all-star cast including Eugene Mirman, Ira Glass, Michael Ian Black, Kristen Schaal, John Hodgman, Jim Gaffigan, Mike Birbiglia, Kumail Nanjiani, Reggie Watts, Michael Showalter, Daniel Kitson, Janeane Garofalo, Jon Glaser, Bobcat Goldthwait, Michael Che, Bridget Everett, Robyn Hitchcock and more, it celebrates Eugene's unique brand of humor, his critical role in the alternative comedy movement and the launchpad he created for so many up-and-coming comics. The film also gets quite personal with Eugene's family life. It's heartfelt, hilarious and offers a bittersweet goodbye to an era and reminds us of the healing properties of comedy, even in the most challenging of life's circumstances.

"It Started As A Joke" made its world premiere to wide acclaim at SXSW last March. The doc went on to receive continued praise while screening at festivals across the country including BAMCinemaFest, Boston Independent Film Festival, SF Sketchfest, Nantucket Film Festival and many more.

The film is directed by Julie Smith Clem and Ken Druckerman. Executive Producers are Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick, Eugene Mirman, Julie Smith Clem, Olivia Wingate, Ken Druckerman, and Banks Tarver. "It Started As A Joke" is a Left/Right production in association with Pretty Good Friends and Semi-Formal Productions.





