Emmy Winners Announced In Television News Programming

Winners in Television News Programming for the 41th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

The News & Documentary Emmy Awards are being presented as two individual ceremonies this year: categories honoring the Television News Programming were presented tonight. Tomorrow evening, Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 at 8 p.m. categories honoring Documentaries will be presented. Both ceremonies are live-streamed on our dedicated platform powered by Vimeo.

"Tonight, we proudly honored the outstanding professionals that make up the Television News Programming categories of the 41st Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards," said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS. "As we continue to rise to the challenge of presenting a 'live' ceremony during Covid-19 with hosts, presenters and recipients all coming from their homes via the 'virtual technology' of the day, we continue to honor those that provide us with the necessary tools and information we need to make the crucial decisions that these challenging and unprecedented times call for."

All programming is available on the web at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv ). Tonight's show and many other Emmy Award events can be watched anytime, anywhere on this new platform.

In addition to MSNBC Anchor and NBC. News' Katy Tur and CBS' Tony Dokoupil acting as tonight's hosts, Pierre Thomas, Chief Justice Correspondent of ABC News was also a featured presenter at the 41st News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

The 41st. Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards honors programming content from more than 2000 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2019, judged by a pool of 875 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media News & Documentary industry.

