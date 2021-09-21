Emmy Awards Viewership Increases By 16% After 2020 Low

CBS and the Television Academy presented the 73rd EMMY® AWARDS, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, on September 19 on the CBS Television Network. The ceremony garnered 7.4 million viewers, a 16% increase from last year's all-time low.

Deadline reports that the viewers are still 34% less than the last time CBS hosted the ceremony in 2017, although the number does not include streaming data from Paramount+.

The Disney+ film release of Hamilton took home the trophy for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), which led to the show's Tony-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry delivering an acceptance speech encouraging more collaboration between television and theatre. Other big winner of the night included Ted Lasso and The Crown.

Broadway vets Hannah Waddingham and Jean Smart took home trophies. Read the full list of winners here.