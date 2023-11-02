Elvis With An Alternate Focus Proves Popular In New And Future Cinema

Sophia Coppola's “Priscilla” is currently making headlines as an Elvis biography with an alternate focus – being based on the memoir of his ex-wife Priscilla Presley. It's proof positive that the world's fascination with the late singer is far from expired.

The future of Elvis cinema also looks strong. The late rockabilly crooner is also the subject of “The Elvis Conspiracy” – a groundbreaking screenplay that thrilled judges of the Seven Wonders International Film Festival, earning the prestigious Critics Choice Award. This marks the 13th championship win for the Rikki Lee Travolta-penned script in the last year.

Alternate history is a speculative fiction subgenre in which one or more historical events are reimagined as if events were resolved differently than in actual history. Quentin Tarantino's “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is a prime example of the film genre that is swelling in popularity, having won the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay. It was also nominated for THE ACADEMY AWARDS for Best Screenplay and Best Picture.

As an alternate history thriller, Travolta's “The Elvis Conspiracy” takes real conspiracy theories and reimagines the world of Elvis as if they were true. It's a world in which Col. Tom Parker invents Elvis using multiple young men thanks to plastic surgery, lip-syncing, and an elaborate deception of the press.

“If you listen to how people talk about him, it's almost as if Elvis was different people at different points in his life – Young Elvis, Hollywood Elvis, and Las Vegas Elvis to name a few. The Elvis Conspiracy takes that idea and paints a picture as if it was true,” explains the screenwriter.

The alternate history script has also won top honors in the Dimension Independent Film Festival, Movie Play International Film Festival, Cult Critic Movie Awards, Mojo International Film Awards, Virgin Spring Cinefest Film Festival, Bridge Fest Awards, Indo French International Film Festival, Golden Fern Film Awards, Rome Prisma Film Awards, Gangtok International Film Festival, Knight of the Reel Awards, and Royal Society of Television & Motion Picture Awards.

Based out of the greater Chicagoland area, Travolta is represented by entertainment attorney Jeff Becker at Swanson, Marin, & Bell LLC. Travolta is an award-winning creative professional who has worked in television, film, publishing, music, and theater.