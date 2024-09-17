Ed Hill's Follow-Up Comedy Special 'Stupid Ed' Drops in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Ed Hill, in collaboration with Comedy Dynamic, has announced he will be releasing his follow up comedy special, Stupid Ed, through Comedy Dynamic's hybrid distribution system composed of Comcast, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, and Apple TV on Oct 15th, 2024.

Stupid Ed is Taiwanese Canadian Comedian Ed Hill's one hour follow up show to his critically acclaimed one hour comedy special, Candy & Smiley. Filmed inside a mental health clinic, Stupid Ed is intimate, insightful, and at times -- incredible. Comprised of introspections about Ed's relationships with the female figures in his life, the show explores the values that a first-generation Taiwanese Canadian immigrant has learned from his motherland, Canada. Stupid Ed is both a heartwarming and heartbreaking story. It is a close examination on the meaning of strength, a genuine reflection on the concept of fragility, and an honest observation on what connects all of us: Love.

Originally from Taiwan, Hill is an award-winning comic who moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, thinking he was on vacation at his father's discretion. In 2021, he became the first comedian of Taiwanese Canadian descent to release a full one-hour comedy special titled "Candy & Smiley" with Comedy Dynamics. The special was named "Top 15 Comedy Specials of 2021" by Paste Magazine and "Best of 2021" by NPR Radio. The special is currently streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime and Apple TV. In 2023, Hill made his live off-off Broadway debut of "Stupid Ed", at the Tank Theater in NYC.

"I may not be perfect. I may mess up. I may be stupid Ed. However, I promised myself that doesn't matter what happens, I am willing to have a conversation with the women in my life about it. Because the simple fact of talking about it, takes the power away from the crisis," said Hill.

"This show is about those conversations, and I hope they become yours too."

