Ecosystem Space to Host Austin Chamber CEO at STATION Austin Event

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The Space Workforce Incubator for Texas (SWIFT) will host its monthly Ecosystem Space event on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 6-8 p.m. at STATION Austin (formerly Capital Factory), on the 16th Floor (ACL Room), in partnership with the Austin Chamber of Commerce.

Jeremy Martin, President and CEO at the Austin Chamber of Commerce, will serve as the event's special guest speaker. Martin has represented Central Texas businesses at all levels of government from the White House Business Council to local community groups with one purpose in mind: helping Austin businesses succeed. The event is intended as an opportunity to hear what the Chamber can do for space companies in the region.

Ecosystem Space is described as a gathering where Austin's space industry and the space-curious come together 'to turn inspiration into action - exploring new ideas, forging connections, and shaping what's next.' Attendees can RSVP here.

Hosted by SWIFT, Ecosystem Space takes place every second Thursday and brings together visionaries, builders, and collaborators involved in the space economy. The event's annual sponsors include STATION Austin, Juice Consulting and CREAN, along with inkind partners Starbase Brewing and Still Austin Whiskey. Community partners in Ecosystem Space include the Space Force Association (SFA), Texas Space Alliance and New Space Hub.

STATION Austin is sponsoring Ecosystem Space. STATION Austin is described as the center of gravity for entrepreneurs in Texas, gathering founders, programmers, and designers and introducing them to investors, employees, and customers who help their ideas launch. STATION Austin is powered by Capital Factory, whose investments and leadership have helped power the Texas startup ecosystem for more than a decade. Information on STATION Austin membership is available here.

Off World Summit at Space Center Houston

Off World (formerly the Lunar & Mars Economy Summit) returns to Space Center Houston Sept. 23-24, bringing together leaders, policymakers, investors, and builders shaping humanity's future beyond Earth to address the biggest opportunities and challenges facing space-frontier businesses.

Topics planned for the event include:

Where NASA's lunar strategy stands six months after Ignition

Building the Moon Base and lunar infrastructure

What a faster, more commercial approach to space exploration looks like in practice

A chance to hear directly from the person setting NASA's course, live at Space Center Houston

Tickets for Off World are on sale here, and friends of SWIFT can use code SWIFT for a 10% off discount.

More information on SWIFT is available here.

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