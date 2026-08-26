ECOSYSTEM SPACE to Welcome Austin Chamber of Commerce CEO

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RSVPs are open for the next Ecosystem Space, on Thursday, Sept. 10. The Space Workforce Incubator for Texas (SWIFT) is hosting the monthly event at STATION Austin (formerly Capital Factory) on the 16th Floor (ACL Room) from 6 - 8 p.m., in partnership with the Austin Chamber of Commerce.

Jeremy Martin, President and CEO at the Austin Chamber of Commerce, will be the special guest speaker. Jeremy has represented Central Texas businesses at all levels of government from the White House Business Council to local community groups with one purpose in mind: helping Austin businesses succeed. This is an excellent opportunity to hear what the Chamber can do for space companies in the region.

Ecosystem Space is where Austin's space industry and the space-curious come together to turn inspiration into action - exploring new ideas, forging connections, and shaping what's next. Whether attendees are deeply embedded in the industry or just beginning to explore the possibilities, the event is open to those who wish to be part of the future.

Hosted by SWIFT, Ecosystem Space takes place every second Thursday and brings together visionaries, builders, and collaborators driving the next era of the space economy. Organizers credited annual sponsors including STATION Austin, Juice Consulting and CREAN, as well as inkind partners Starbase Brewing and Still Austin Whiskey.

Organizers also acknowledged community partners in Ecosystem Space including the Space Force Association (SFA), Texas Space Alliance and New Space Hub.

Special thanks was given to STATION Austin for sponsoring Ecosystem Space. STATION Austin is described as the center of gravity for entrepreneurs in Texas, gathering founders, programmers, and designers outside of Silicon Valley and introducing them to investors, employees, and customers who help their ideas launch. STATION Austin is powered by Capital Factory, whose investments and leadership have helped power the Texas startup ecosystem for more than a decade.

Organizers noted that capacity for the event is limited and encouraged early RSVPs to secure a spot for Sept. 10, as well as for recurring events each second Thursday.

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