EXOPLANET Sci-Fi Thriller to Premiere on Audible With Anthony Mackie

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Ready to be turned upside down? Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the acclaimed West End stage show based on the popular Netflix series, will soon arrive on Broadway. This new play by Kate Trefry, a writer and co-executive producer for the TV series of Stranger Things, is rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon. The play is not to be confused with Stranger Sings!, which is an off-Broadway musical parody of the Netflix series. The science fiction horror drama television series was created by the Duffer Brothers and released on July 15, 2016. The second and third season followed in October 2017 and July 2019 respectively, and the fourth season aired in two parts in May and July 2022. Stranger Things Season 4 is one of Netflix’s Most Popular English TV series of all time with an astounding 141M views (1.84B view hours) in its first 91 days. It was the second title in Netflix history to cross the billion hour viewing mark in its first 91 days. The season reached the Top 10 in 93 countries and featured on the list for 19 weeks. Stranger Things Season 5 is currently in production. In the play... Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. The stage show is brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story - and may hold the key to the end. The play began previews in the West End on November 17, 2023, and officially opened on December 14 at the Phoenix Theatre. Winner of two Olivier Awards including Best Entertainment, this production is brought to life by an award-winning creative team including director Stephen Daldry and co-director Justin Martin. The Broadway cast is led by Louis McCartney from the London production, with Rosie Benton, Alex Breaux, Nicky Eldridge, Andrew Hovelson, Alison Jaye, Emmy Award nominee T.R. Knight, Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh and Burke Swanson. With stunning special effects, extraordinary performances, and a storyline that will keep you on the edge of your seat, this gripping, stand-alone adventure will take you right back to the beginnings of the Stranger Things story.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 10 Hrs 51 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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