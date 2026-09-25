EVIL DEAD BURN to Stream Exclusively on HBO Max
The film stars Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, and Hunter Doohan in the latest chapter of the long-running horror franchise.
New Line Cinema's and Warner Bros. Pictures' EVIL DEAD BURN will make its global streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max on Friday, October 2. The film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, October 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET, following special showings of EVIL DEAD (2013) at 4:45 p.m. ET and EVIL DEAD RISE at 6:20 p.m. ET.
EVIL DEAD BURN stars Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Erroll Shand and Maude Davey.
EVIL DEAD BURN unleashes the franchise's most savage and terrifying ride to date with an all-new chapter of carnage and demonic mayhem. After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home. As one by one they are transformed into Deadites—turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell—she comes to discover that the vows she took in life live on... even in death.
The film is directed by Sébastien Vaniček and written by Sébastien Vaniček and Florent Bernard. It is produced by Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi. The executive producers are Bruce Campbell, Romel Adam, Sarah Spurway, Jose Cañas and Lee Cronin.
EVIL DEAD BURN is the sixth installment in the long-running Evil Dead franchise, which was previously the subject of new haunted houses at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, beginning August 28 at Universal Orlando Resort and September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
HBO Max offers a movie selection from Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, Turner Classic Movies, A24, Studio Ghibli, and more, alongside franchises like 'It,' 'The Conjuring,' and 'Final Destination.'
Photo Credit: HBO Max
Photo Credit: HBO Max
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