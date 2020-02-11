EVERYDAY EDISONS to Air Exclusively on Crackle Beginning This March

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE), a growing media company building online video-on-demand ("VOD") networks that provide video content for all screens, and Edison Nation, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDNT), a multifaceted ecosystem that fosters innovation and drives IP, media, and consumer products, today jointly announced that the 5 th season of the Emmy Award-winning series, Everyday Edisons, will debut exclusively on Crackle, a leading free streaming platform. The series is set to premiere in March.

The series originally ran on PBS for four seasons beginning in 2006. Featuring real inventors and their brilliant ideas, the reboot includes eight new episodes, four judges and 24 new inventors who are ready to change the world with their ideas. Everyday Edisons connects inventors with a team of mentors who provide invaluable advice in advance of their pitch before a panel of judges.

Bringing the series back are Chris Ferguson, CEO of Edison Nation, Michael Cable, original series producer and winner of 23 Emmy Awards-including one for Outstanding Educational / Informational Program for Everyday Edisons -and Louis Foreman, CEO of Eventys Partners and original series co-creator.

As CEO of Edison Nation, Ferguson is enthusiastic about having viewers watch the series on Crackle. "With its tremendous audience reach and reputation for original inspirational reality programming such as Going from Broke and On Point, Crackle is the perfect home for Everyday Edisons."

"We are thrilled to be the exclusive home for Everyday Edisons," noted Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. "There is no doubt that the series will inspire and entertain Crackle users. It is part of our constant effort to offer audiences content that is premium, exclusive, and always free."

The Everyday Edisons inventors gain insight on how extraordinary ideas are taken from, for example, a sketch on a napkin to a store shelf. Each episode features three inventors, each of whom has been coached by Everyday Edisons mentors including 2019 PBA Player of the Year Jason Belmonte. The mentors offer expert advice and help the inventors refine their pitch before presenting their unique idea to a panel of respected industry professionals. The panel includes Foreman, Ferguson, and Kelly Bagla, CEO of Go Legal Yourself, as lead judges. A fourth guest judge will appear in each of the episodes, including the following:

One winner will be announced at the end of each episode. This inventor will receive a monetary prize of $5,000 plus a chance to work with Edison Nation to bring their product to market.

Michael Cable, producer of Everyday Edisons, notes, "When Everyday Edisons first premiered in 2006, there was no other program like it. It is the original 'pitch' program and has launched many successful inventions. The new series will showcase a number of incredible new ideas and we are excited to be working with many of these inventors to bring their 'baby' to the marketplace."

This season will showcase various products ranging from new oral care products for individuals with disabilities to innovative new shovels, blow dryer accessories, 3-dimensional playing cards, customizable blankets, and more.

While viewers wait for the premiere of season 5, they catch up on season 4 of Everyday Edisons for FREE on Crackle starting today.

"Nobody has been more committed to supporting the inventor community in a fair and meaningful way than Edison Nation," notes Ferguson. "We continue to support the inventor community in a myriad of ways that will enable them to bring their innovations to market."

Leading up to the premiere of the new season, Edison Nation is opening a series of new product searches to make its services available to more innovators. By submitting ideas to these searches, innovators will be placed under consideration to compete on the next season of Everyday Edisons.

Founded in 2008, Edison Nation has been connecting inventors with companies as a means of bringing worthwhile, innovative products to market. The team at Edison Nation uses a proven approach to commercialize each product idea and is responsible for the introduction and success of numerous products in daily use today.





