EAGLEMANIA: THE WORLD'S GREATEST EAGLES TRIBUTE to Play Patchogue Theatre

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Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces EagleMania: The World's Greatest Eagles Tribute appearing on Friday, November 20, 2026 at 8:00pm.

Tickets are $47 - $77 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11867605.

EagleMania has been dazzling audiences for over a decade by spectacularly reproducing the music of The Eagles. EagleMania thrills internationally sold-out audiences with their stunning five part harmony, virtuoso guitar work and uncanny ability to emulate the distinct sound of The Eagles. The EagleMania show consists of the Eagles' greatest hits, as well as select Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Joe Walsh solo efforts.

If you like The Eagles you simply must experience the world's greatest Eagles Tribute, EagleMania!

Event Details

EagleMania: The World's Greatest Eagles Tribute!

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY, US

Friday November 20th 2026, 08:00pm EST

Box Office Hours

Wednesday - Sunday from 12-6pm and later on show nights.

(631) 207-1313 | 71 East Main Street, Patchogue NY 11772

Tickets can always be purchased online at PatchogueTheatre.org

For a complete listing of shows visit PatchogueTheatre.org

About Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA)

The historic crown jewel of downtown Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA), first opened in 1923 as the largest theatre in Suffolk County. One hundred years since its construction, Patchogue Theatre has been through multiple renovations, including a $1.15 million renovation of its interior in 2016 with the installation of over 1,000 new seats, and the addition of a state-of-the-art LED marquee to its exterior in 2018.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (organization name: Patchogue Village Center for the Performing Arts) operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization.

The theatre's mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, N.Y., and can be reached at 631-207-1313 or by visiting PatchogueTheatre.org.

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