Drag Race Star Lady Camden Doc LADY LIKE Streaming in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Freestyle Digital Media and Attic Box Productions have announced theÂ January 3 VOD debut ofÂ Lady Like,Â the debut feature from filmmaker Luke Willis.Â Lady LikeÂ tells the story of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 runner-up Lady Camden.Â Lady LikeÂ made its world premiere as the closing night film of the BFI Flare London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival.

ï»¿The award-winning look into the life of the British drag icon went on to screen around the world, including Frameline, NewFest NYC, Roze Filmdagen in Amsterdam, Miami Film Festival, and the Khashish Pride Film Festival in Bombay. The film picked up a number of awards, including Festival Favorite and Directorâ€™s Choice at Cinema Diverse Palm Springs, Best Editor at QFilms Long Beach, and Best Documentary at the Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival.Â Lady LikeÂ debuts in NORTH AMERICA on Cable and Digital VOD January 3, 2025 includingÂ Apple TV, and Prime Video.

Ahead of the release, director Luke Willis shared, â€œFollowing Lady Camden the past few years through her rise to international fame has been an incredibly healing journey for me. Lady Camden/Rexâ€™s journey to seek sanctuary in the theater is universal even beyond queer communities because â€” it is a story of searching for oneâ€™s place in the world. Everyone in all walks of life knows what it is to feel like an outsider. It is incredibly powerful to witness someone harness the courage to strike out and find where they do belong despite the odds. My hope is that you fall in love with Rex, fall in love with drag and most of all find strength and courage to persevere in your own journey to find belonging.

In this rags to riches origin story, drag superstar Lady Camden is catapulted into the spotlight when she becomes a contestant on RuPaulâ€™s Drag Race. As she struggles with the new demands of fame, she must come to terms with a troubled childhood.

The fairy-tale life ofÂ RuPaulâ€™s Drag RaceÂ star, Lady Camden, shines in Luke Willisâ€™ intimate and joyous documentary as it traces her launch to international fame while diving into a dark past that drove her to seek the fantasy of the performing arts.

Narrated by fellowÂ Drag RaceÂ star Nina West, director Luke Willisâ€™ intimate documentary traces Camden's journey, giving us a front-row-seat on her path to find her confidence, her chosen family, and to prove that embracing oneâ€™s vulnerable self and artistic core is critical to find healing.

Comments